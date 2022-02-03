90% pass accuracy, 4 successful dribbles: The Barnsley player who shone despite defeat v Cardiff City

Barnsley’s poor form on the pitch looks to be showing no signs of slowing down after yet another defeat this week – this time to Cardiff City.

With just two wins to their name in the Championship all season, things are looking very grim indeed for the Tykes and it’s a far cry on their exploits from the 2020-21 campaign, where they reached the second tier play-offs.

Much of the squad still remains from last season – the likes of Michal Helik, Brad Collins, Callum Styles and others are playing a part but the results have not been there at all and new head coach Poya Asbaghi is yet to pick up a league victory since his November appointment.

In a bid to add some creativity to their squad though for the final part of the season, Barnsley added two attack-minded midfielders to their ranks on deadline day in the form of Metz’s Amine Bassi and Watford’s Domingos Quina.

Quiz: Did Barnsley win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Barnsley win, lose or draw against Cardiff City away? Win Lose Draw

Bassi came off the bench for his first appearance in a red shirt but it was Quina who was given a chance from the start – and his stats looked impressive to say the very least.

Playing in a midfield three in a 3-5-2 formation, Quina – who spent the first half of the season on loan at table-topping Fulham but only played four times – seemingly had the better of the Bluebirds engine room.

Per Wyscout, The Portuguese youngster completed 26 of his 29 attempted passes – a 90 per cent success rate – two of those being completed long passes out of an attempted three.

Quina was also very effective at taking people on with four out of his five attempted dribbles coming off as well as completing two progressive runs.

He also showed grittiness on the defensive end with two interceptions and nine recoveries – eight of those in the opposition half – although his duels are something that could be improved having been successful in just 10 out of an attempted 19.

On the whole though it was an impressive debut from Quina, who has a point to prove after switching from the league leaders where he hardly got a look-in to the team at the basement of the division – and even if he’s part of a side that end up being relegated then he could use it as a stepping stone to a good move next season.