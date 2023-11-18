Highlights QPR may have missed an opportunity by not moving on Niko Hamalainen earlier in his career, as he struggled to establish himself in the first team.

Keeping Hamalainen at the club for so long and loaning him out instead of sanctioning a permanent departure may have hindered his development and prevented him from settling with one team.

Hamalainen's lack of senior experience and limited number of appearances at his age could make it difficult for him to secure long-term security in his career.

Just like most clubs, QPR did plenty of business over the course of the summer transfer window.

The R's would bring in plenty of new faces, as they looked to put together a squad capable of improving on an underwhelming showing in the Championship last season.

However, in order to make way for those new recruits, there were a number of other players who confirmed their exit from Loftus Road before the market closed at the start of September.

While some of those to move on had spent only brief stays with the club, there were others who had spent much longer spells on the books of the West London club.

Indeed, in certain cases, there is an argument that some of those individuals stayed for longer than they should have done, one of which is Niko Hamalainen.

How did things go for Niko Hamalainen at QPR?

Hamalainen first joined QPR in 2014 as a 17-year-old, arriving from the youth setup at FC Dallas in his birth country of America.

Over the next nine years, the full-back would make just 33 appearances in all competitions for QPR, with 23 of those coming in one season (2020/21) alone.

Beyond that, Hamalainen instead spent multiple spells out on loan elsewhere with a variety of clubs, making a handful of appearances for the likes of Dagenham and Redbridge, Los Angeles FC, Kilmarnock, LA Galaxy, Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek.

However, the now 26-year-old finally made a longer-term departure from Loftus Road earlier this summer, when it was announced that his contract with QPR had been terminated by mutual consent.

While there can be no denying that Hamalainen's exit at that point was undoubtedly the best for all involved, there could certainly be questions to be asked, about why it took as long as it did, to come to that decision.

Why should QPR have let Hamalainen leave earlier?

From the club's perspective, it does seem as though QPR may have missed a trick by not moving on Hamalainen at an earlier stage.

Given he struggled to ever establish in the first-team at Loftus Road, you get the feeling that it should not have taken them nine years to realise that ultimately, that was not a transition that was going to be made.

That is perhaps further backed up by the fact that Hamalainen was not exactly a regular during his spells on loan elsewhere, which perhaps may have been something of an indicator of his long-term prospects.

As a result, had they decided to move him on earlier, rather than waiting this long, even handing him a new four-year deal in 2020, they may still have been able to generate a fee for him through a sale by finding some interest from elsewhere.

That is something that was more likely to come earlier in his career, than at this point when the full-back now finds himself as a player who has been something of a journeyman loanee, with a relative lack of senior experience for a 26-year-old.

For Hamalainen as well, you feel this could have been done in a way that suits him better than the way in which this has played out.

By keeping him on the books at Loftus Road for so long, loaning him out on numerous rather than sanctioning a permanent departure or keeping him at the club, Hamalainen has never had the chance to settle or establish himself with one single team, something that is unlikely to have aided his development, given the frequent upheaval to his situation it brought about.

Indeed, throughout the course of his career so far, Hamalainen has made a total of 101 appearances, which feels like a relatively low number for someone at his age.

That could be hard to kick on from, perhaps evidenced by the fact that, following his departure from QPR in the summer, the full-back signed for Finnish side HJK Helsinki, but only on a deal until the end of this season.

Niko Hamalainen appearances by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances QPR 33 Kilmarnock 32 LA Galaxy 14 HJK Helsinki 12 RWD Molenbeek 4 Los Angeles FC 3 Dagenham and Redbridge 2 Botafogo 1 As of 18th November 2023

As a result, the full-back still does not have a great deal of long-term security in the game, when an earlier permanent move at a time when there were still more different potential routes for his career to take, could have offered him that.

On the international stage as well, Hamalainen has been unable to kick-on while waiting for his club career to progress, having not added to the 12 international caps he has gained for Finland, since 2021, the one season in which he made the majority of his appearances for QPR.

So, with all that in mind, it seems as though the decision to keep Hamalainen on the books at Loftus Road is a stance that has simply not worked out for either QPR, or the player himself.