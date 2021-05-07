9 transfer rumours that AFC Bournemouth must consider revisiting this summer

Bournemouth will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League under the management of Jonathan Woodgate.

The Cherries are aiming to win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking, following their relegation last season.

Bournemouth have shown much-needed improvement in the second-half of this year’s campaign, as they’re now sat fifth in the Championship table.

They’ve already booked their spot in the play-offs for this season, where they’ll be battling it out with Barnsley, Brentford and Swansea City for the last remaining spot in the Premier League for the 2021/22 campaign.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Bournemouth, as they look to potentially prepare for life back in the Premier League.

They could turn their attentions to players that they had previously been linked with earlier in this year’s campaign as well, with the Cherries being rumoured to be interested in a number of options earlier this term.

We take a look at NINE transfer rumours from this season that AFC Bournemouth must consider revisiting.

