9 transfer rumours from Reading must consider revisiting this summer

Reading are likely to be in for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, with Veljko Paunovic looking to add to his squad, as well as move on some of his players.

The Royals were left frustrated in their bid for promotion into the Premier League this season, as they’ve missed out on the opportunity for a top-six finish in the second-tier.

The Berkshire-based side had occupied a spot in the top-six for the majority of this year’s campaign, but a poor run of results in the second-half of the 2020/21 season saw them drop out of the play-off positions at a crucial stage.

A number of players are out-of-contract in the next couple of years at the Madejski Stadium, and given that Paunovic has already highlighted the lack of depth in the Royals’ squad as a concern, he’ll be keen to add new faces heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

They’ve previously been linked with a number of players within the last year, whilst also having some of their squad linked with moves away from the Madejski Stadium.

We take a look at NINE transfer rumours from Reading must consider revisiting this summer.

