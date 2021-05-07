9 transfer rumours from January that Brentford must consider revisiting this summer

Brentford will be looking to go one better in this season’s Sky Bet Championship play-offs, with Thomas Frank’s men having now secured a spot in the semi-finals after finishing in the top six of the standings.

Much of the West London club’s success has been done to the goalscoring output of Ivan Toney who joined the club from Peterborough United last summer and has been a revelation, whilst winger Bryan Mbeumo continues to be a key influence alongside Sergi Canos in the front three.

A lot of the club’s summer transfer business will largely depend on which division they find themselves in at the end of May, with a promotion or subsequent stay in the Championship sure to effect things.

With current players being linked with departures and potential new recruits being eyed, it should be a busy summer for the capital based outfit.

Here, we take a look at NINE transfer rumours from January that Brentford must consider revisiting this summer.