9 transfer rumours from January Sheffield Wednesday must consider revisiting this summer

It looks set to be an incredibly nervous afternoon for those associated with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Owls go into their final day clash with fellow relegation strugglers Derby, knowing they must beat the Rams at Pride Park, and hope Rotherham do not beat Cardiff, if they are to avoid relegation to League One.

But while that means that the division Wednesday will be in next season has still yet to be decided, it is already clear that the summer transfer window is going to be a crucial one for the Owls.

Regardless of whether or not they avoid relegation, the club are going to have to re-shape their squad this summer – which may not be easy amid the financial uncertainty they appear to facing at the minute – to ensure they can improve on the current campaign this time around.

So here, we’ve taken a look at nine rumours from back in the January transfer window, that the Owls could consider revisiting when the market reopens this summer, in terms of both incomings and outgoings.