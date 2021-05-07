9 transfer rumours from January Nottingham Forest must consider revisiting this summer

Nottingham Forest take on Preston North End in the final game of what has been a tough season for the club.

The Reds were looking to go one further after missing out on a play-off finish last season, but look set to finish the season in around 16th position.

Chris Hughton will be desperate to revamp his squad this summer, having been unable to do so since taking the reins at the City Ground.

Five loan players are set to return to their parent clubs, whilst seven are set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

It promises to be a summer of transition, then, and after a January window which saw James Garner, Glenn Murray and Filip Krovinovic arrive, Hughton will be hoping for more of the same in terms of incomings.

Here, we take a look at nine January transfer rumours which Hughton and Forest should look to revisit this summer…