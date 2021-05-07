9 transfer rumours from January Norwich City must consider revisiting this summer

Norwich City are gearing up for a very busy summer indeed.

After suffering relegation last season the Canaries faced the tricky task of securing an immediate return to the Premier League this time around.

Thankfully for Daniel Farke’s side they managed it with real comfort.

Norwich were linked with plenty of players during the January transfer window, while a number of their own men were linked with a move away from the club as well.

There’s a decent chance that the club could look to revisit some of those links again this summer, but who are they?

Here are nine rumours that could resurface ahead of the new season.