Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

9 transfer rumours from January Millwall must consider revisiting this summer

Published

2 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

The end to the 2020/21 Championship season is all set to be a quiet one for Millwall.

Heading into the final game of the campaign, Gary Rowett’s side are unable to either reach the play-offs, or get dragged into the relegation, as they sit more than comfortably in mid-table in the standings.

As a result, those in charge The Den can now start planning for the summer transfer window, as they look to ensure the club go even better next season, in the battle for a place in the Championship play-off places.

That of course, could mean that there is a chance some transfer rumours that emerged surrounding Millwall could once again arise, when the transfer market reopens at the end of the season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look right here, at nine Millwall transfer links from the January transfer window, that we could see revisited in just a few weeks time.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 9 transfer rumours from January Millwall must consider revisiting this summer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: