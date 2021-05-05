9 transfer rumours from January Millwall must consider revisiting this summer

The end to the 2020/21 Championship season is all set to be a quiet one for Millwall.

Heading into the final game of the campaign, Gary Rowett’s side are unable to either reach the play-offs, or get dragged into the relegation, as they sit more than comfortably in mid-table in the standings.

As a result, those in charge The Den can now start planning for the summer transfer window, as they look to ensure the club go even better next season, in the battle for a place in the Championship play-off places.

That of course, could mean that there is a chance some transfer rumours that emerged surrounding Millwall could once again arise, when the transfer market reopens at the end of the season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look right here, at nine Millwall transfer links from the January transfer window, that we could see revisited in just a few weeks time.