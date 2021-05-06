9 transfer rumours from January Middlesbrough must consider revisiting this summer

Middlesbrough are already putting plans in place for the summer transfer window.

After a season in which the club fell short of the play-off spots, the Teessiders will now put their plans in place as they look to mount a play-off push for the 2021-22 campaign.

Neil Warnock is already assessing a number of targets and believes that the club will be looking to make eight or nine new signings before the season starts up in August.

But who are the players who could be arriving at the club, and who could make way?

We take a look at the names linked with a move over recent months.