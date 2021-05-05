9 transfer rumours from January Huddersfield Town must consider revisiting this summer

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to have a much more positive campaign in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Carlos Corberan will have learnt a lot of lessons in his first full season in first-team management, having been dealt quite a tough hand in the process.

A number of key players have endured injury problems this season, but the Terriers have rallied and have stayed up with relative ease.

The task for the club will now be to rebuild and strengthen ahead of next season, as they look to give Corberan the tools to fire Huddersfield up the table.

With a few players out of contract, signings will quite obviously have to be made, and it remains to be seen whether the club reignite interest in previous targets.

Here, we look back at the January transfer window and analyse some rumours that the club’s recruitment team must consider revisiting this summer…