9 transfer rumours from January Derby County must consider revisiting this summer

Derby County’s Championship status is still hanging on by a thread ahead of the final weekend of the season.

A crunch clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park awaits, and there’s a chance that both teams could end up in League One next season should the Owls come out victorious and Rotherham also win away at Cardiff.

Derby have not been in the third tier of English football since 1986, and with a potentially lucrative takeover from Spanish businessman Erik Alonso in the works – though that is up for debate – they cannot afford to go down a division with the plans he has to try and get the Rams back to the Premier League.

Looking at a best-case scenario for Derby, which would be to win on Saturday to make sure they are in the Championship next season, the squad needs strengthening massively to make a top half, or a play-off push next season.

Let’s look at nine past transfer rumours that the Rams could revisit this summer, with some potential outgoings looked at as well.