Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has made it no secret that he’s keen to make significant changes to the Robins squad this summer as he looks to start the rebuilding process at Ashton Gate.

A defeat to Brentford on Saturday could see them finish as low as 20th in the table and though they’ve never really been part of the relegation battle, had results earlier in the season gone against them then Bristol Rovers may not have been the only side in the city going down.

It looks set to be a busy summer in Bs3, with more than 10 senior players out of contract at the end of the season.

Money may well be tight but Pearson will need to be smart to ensure progress is made ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined 9 transfer rumours from January Bristol City must consider revisiting this summer…