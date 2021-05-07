9 transfer rumours from January Blackburn Rovers must consider revisiting this summer

Blackburn Rovers are set to face a very important summer where they will need to make some key decisions in the transfer market that could affect the destination they head in next term.

Tony Mowbray’s side have endured a disappointing second half of the campaign and they have dropped down the Championship table and had to settle for a mid-table finish. Rovers will be aware that they will need to make improvements to their squad in the summer for them to get back to a level where they can compete for the top-six places.

There were a lot of transfer rumours circulating surrounding both incomings and outgoings at Ewood Park in January. Some of those ended up with deals being concluded, whilst there were other deals that for whatever reason could not get over the line.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of nine transfer rumours from the winter window that Blackburn should consider revisiting this summer…