9 transfer rumours from January Birmingham City must consider revisiting this summer

Birmingham City fans will surely be optimistic heading into next season under the management of Lee Bowyer.

Bowyer has done a superb job since taking over at St. Andrew’s, and has completed the job he was initially brought in to do.

Blues were skating on extremely thin ice when Bowyer came in, staring relegation to League One right in the face after a torrid season under Aitor Karanka.

But Bowyer has yielded five wins from nine games in charge to keep Blues up at a canter, losing only two games at the helm.

The 44-year-old won’t want to stop there, though. He will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer and attempt to guide Blues to a strong top-half finish next season.

He will have his own ideas on who should come in and who should leave, but here, we take a look at nine transfer rumours Birmingham must consider revisiting this summer…