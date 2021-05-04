Whatever happens in the play-offs, there’s no doubt that finishing in the top six in back-to-back seasons is a hugely impressive achievement for Swansea City and Steve Cooper.

The Swans know only too well what a lottery the play-offs can be and the heartbreak they can cause, having been knocked out at the semi-final stage last season.

If the last two months has highlighted anything it’s that while Swansea’s season has been a positive one, they’re far from the finished article and work will be needed via the transfer market this summer – whether they’re preparing for the Premier League or the Championship.

Money may well be tight but you’d still expect it to be a fair busy window for the South Wales club – with players arriving and leaving the club, new contracts penned, and lots of rumours circling.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined 9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Swansea City this summer…