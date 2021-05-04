9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Reading this summer

Reading are set to be in for an interesting summer ahead, with the Royals preparing for another season in the Championship.

The Berkshire-based side had been in with a real chance of winning a timely promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

Reading occupied a spot in the top-six for the majority of this year’s league campaign, with the Royals previously making an impressive start to the 2020/21 season.

But a poor run of results in the second-half of the season saw them drop out of the play-off positions at an important stage of this year’s campaign.

There are a number of players that are out-of-contract heading into the summer, whist other members of Paunovic’s team are likely to attract transfer interest after some strong displays this season.

The Reading boss is likely to be wanting to add to his squad as well, although it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll have any funds available ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

We take a look at NINE transfer developments we could see emerge at Reading this summer.

Find out what the first one is, on the next page….