9 transfer developments we could see emerge at QPR this summer

A very late push for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs proved to be fruitless for Queens Park Rangers and as a result Mark Warburton’s side will already be looking ahead to the next campaign as they bid to go one better.

The clear standout performers have been the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair and Charlie Austin, with the trio all finishing in the top three for goals at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However there are some areas of the side which may well need some added surgery in order to bring it up to scratch as the R’s aim to make a real push for the top six next season.

With the summer window now approaching, there could be several ins and outs in West London as contracts begin to run down towards expiry.

Here, we take a look at NINE transfer developments that we could see emerge at QPR…