9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Preston North End this summer

Since parting ways with Alex Neil in March, Preston North End have simply needed to get wins under their belt to get away from a relegation battle – and that’s exactly what has happened.

The Lilywhites looked like they were in danger of being dragged into the fight at the bottom of the table after losing to Luton Town, but Neil’s former assistant Frankie McAvoy was given the chance to steady the ship – and he’s done more than that.

Aside from a little 5-0 blip at home to Brentford, McAvoy has been a success, winning four and drawing two out of his seven games in charge, with five clean sheets to add to that as well.

With North End now safe in mid-table, next season can now be looked at, with a managerial vacancy to be filled and perhaps a host of loanees that need to be replaced in the squad.

Let’s look at nine transfer developments we could see happen this summer at Deepdale – one that could be a very busy one indeed.