9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Nottingham Forest this summer

With mathematical safety now assured, Chris Hughton’s attentions will now turn towards the summer as he looks to revamp his Nottingham Forest squad.

The Reds still have one game left to play against Preston North End, where some of those players with uncertain futures will be keen to prove a point to the manager.

Hughton will be aware of the task at hand this summer. With five loanees set to return to their parent clubs and seven set to be out of contract, it promises to be a period of transition at the City Ground.

Here, we take a look at nine transfer developments we could see emerge at Forest this summer…