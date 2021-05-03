9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Millwall this summer

Millwall have had another solid season in the Championship, and they capped off their matches at The Den with a 4-1 trouncing of Bristol City.

In what could be a sign of things to come for the 2021/22 campaign, both loanee Scott Malone and youngster Billy Mitchell were on the scoresheet for the Lions as they swept aside Nigel Pearson’s outfit.

Gary Rowett’s side can finish as high as ninth in the Championship this season with a game remaining, and they seem to be comfortable in that area of the table that isn’t quite close enough to the play-offs but they’re far too good to be in a relegation battle.

If they do want to reach the top six though next season and perhaps get into the promised land of the Premier League, then squad strengthening will definitely need to be done and there’s already rumours circling around some players heading to south London.

Let’s look at NINE transfer developments we could see occur at the club this summer.