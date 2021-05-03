9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Middlesbrough this summer

Middlesbrough are gearing up for a hugely important summer with Neil Warnock ready to make the changes to the squad that he feels are needed to help them challenge for promotion.

Warnock has been frustrated in the last few months as his squad have fallen short of reaching the top-six. There are already rumours starting to circulate around players that they might be targeting in the summer to try and improve key areas within their squad.

As well as incomings, Middlesbrough are likely to be busy in terms of players leaving the club this summer. Some payers are already aware of their fate, while others could emerge on the radars of other clubs. Boro will be hoping they can keep hold of as many of their best players as they possibly can.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of nine potential transfer developments that could emerge at the Riverside this term…