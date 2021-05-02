9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Derby County this summer

While their Championship status for next season is still yet to be decided, it is already clear that the summer transfer window will be a big one for Derby County.

The Rams going into the final game of the campaign knowing that defeat to fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park will confirm their relegation to League One.

As a result, with that being a long way short of their expectations for this season – even if they do ultimately avoid relegation – it is clear that there will need to be something of an overhaul at the club come the end of the campaign.

With that coming amid the back drop of a prospective new takeover at Derby by Erik Alonso, that is something that could see the club experience a rather eventful transfer market in the next few months.

Here, we’ve taken a look at nine transfer developments we could see at Derby this summer, once the summer transfer window is open.