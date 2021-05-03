9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Coventry City this summer

Coventry City are set for an interesting summer ahead, as Mark Robins looks to bring in new faces, as well as moving on some of his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Sky Blues are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and will be looking to finish this year’s league campaign with a win, when they return to action next weekend against Millwall.

There have been plenty of ups and plenty of downs during the 2020/21 campaign, but Mark Robins can be encouraged that they haven’t had to retain their status as a second-tier club on the final day of the season, with Coventry 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

They shared the spoils with Huddersfield Town in their most recent match, in their final away match of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at NINE transfer developments we could see emerge at Coventry City this summer.

Find out which one is up first, on the next page….