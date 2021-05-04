9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Charlton Athletic this summer

A busy summer awaits Charlton Athletic regardless of what division they are in for next season as Nigel Adkins looks to start shaping his squad how he wants it.

The former Hull City and Southampton manager has seen some good results since coming in as Addicks boss but a few frailties remain and that is in terms of them seeing out matches.

Indeed, a big game awaits the Addicks this evening as they face Lincoln City and try to keep the pressure up in the top six race and time will only tell as to how they do at The Valley.

Whilst we wait and see with that, though, we’re taking a closer look at how the Addicks could see their summer pan out in terms of a few different developments.

Here are nine things that could well happen this summer in SE7…