9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Brentford this summer

Brentford could be set for an interesting summer ahead, with the Bees potentially planning for life in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side are currently sat third in the Championship table, and know that they’re already guaranteed a spot in the play-off positions.

They’re set to take on second-placed Watford this weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Brentford boss looks to rest some of his players ahead of the play-offs.

They narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League last term, after being beaten by Fulham in the play-off final in the 2019/20 league campaign.

After some impressive recent showings, Frank and the Brentford supporters will be hoping that their side have learnt from that play-off heartbreak last season, and go one step further this term.

We take a look at NINE transfer developments we could see emerge at Brentford heading into the summer transfer window.