9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Bolton Wanderers this summer

Whatever happens on the final day of this season, and potentially beyond, this summer transfer window will be another big one for Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters go into their season-ending trip to Crawley on Saturday afternoon knowing victory will secure them automatic promotion back to League One for next season, although anything else could open the door for Morecambe, and leave Ian Evatt’s side facing the lottery of the play-offs.

Should Bolton go on to win promotion, either automatically or via the play-offs, they will no doubt need to strengthen their side for next season, to ensure they can be competitive in the third-tier.

Even if they do not though, they will likely need to make changes to their squad when the market reopens, in order to ensure they can go one step further during the 2021/22 campaign.

With all that in mind, we’ve taken a look at nine Bolton transfer scenarios that could emerge during the summer transfer window.