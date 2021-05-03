9 transfer developments we could see emerge at AFC Bournemouth this summer

AFC Bournemouth will be hoping to join Norwich City and Watford in making an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Both Norwich and Watford have sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League over the last fortnight, meaning that Bournemouth’s only route back to the top-flight will be via the play-offs.

The Cherries have been in impressive form of late, too, winning seven games on the bounce before falling to a 1-0 home defeat to Brentford recently.

It promises to be an interesting summer for Bournemouth regardless of promotion or not, though. If they do not go back up, then interest is likely to emerge in some of their most important players.

The onus will then be on whoever takes charge to reshape the squad and build one capable of going one further in the quest for promotion next season.

Here, we take a look at nine transfer developments we could see emerge at AFC Bournemouth over the course of the summer…