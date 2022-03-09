9 touches in the opposing area, 6 progressive runs: The Sunderland player who starred against Fleetwood Town

Jack Clarke started for the very first time at The Stadium of Light last night, with the 21-year-old repaying Alex Neil’s faith by putting in an excellent performance.

Sunderland eventually ran out as 3-1 winners at the Wearside home, overcoming a one goal deficit at half time.

Proving to be a threat all game, his jinking runs and clever movement caused all sorts of problems for the Fleetwood Town defence.

Clarke netted the goal that his performance deserved in the 90th minute when the young winger cut it from the left flank before unleashing a strike past Alex Cairns in the Fleetwood goal.

Using Wyscout to assess his performance in more detail, it is fair to say that the statistics back up the performance on the eye.

The 21-year-old accumulated his highest expected goals figure since the start of his professional career last night, with Clarke possessing a 0.67 expected goals number.

Additionally, the young winger recorded three shots on target from six shots attempted in total, proving to be a constant source of havoc for the Fleetwood defence.

Clarke also had nine touches in Fleetwood’s area last night, which is again his highest figure during his professional career, with the young winger only surpassing that total once when also looking into his appearances for Tottenham Hotspur’s U21s.

Winning 12 out of 17 of his offensive duels, Clarke’s excellence last night was not limited to the final third, whilst he also successfully completed 82% of his dribbles.

Following the theme of last night’s being a wonderful attacking display that satisfied the numbers, Clarke made six progressive runs, which again, is a senior career-high for the young winger.

Interestingly, Clarke also defensively shone when it come to the stats, with the 21-year-old making five interceptions and four clearances throughout the 90 minutes.

Clarke also won 57% of his defensive duels last night, which reads as an impressive finding considering the lack of starts in a senior set up he has seen in the early stages of his career thus far.

Proving to be an extremely important part of Sunderland’s victory last night, it will be interesting to see the kind of role he plays in what remains of this season.