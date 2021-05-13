9 things we’ve clearly learnt about Middlesbrough this season – Do you agree?

Middlesbrough’s 2020-21 season is now over and so it’s time for reflecting on what could have been.

While last season was something of a disaster for the club, the hope was that the Teessiders would be able to kick on this term and even push towards the play-off spots.

While a place in the top six seemed to be on the cards at the turn of the year, a difficult 2021 meant that Neil Warnock’s side had to settle for a 10th-place finish in the Championship.

That’s nothing to be sniffed at, but there’s no doubt that there have been some key learning for Warnock this term as he prepares to go again next term.

Here’s a look at some of the things we’ve learnt this season and what it could mean for the next campaign.