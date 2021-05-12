9 things we’ve clearly learnt about Luton Town this season – Do you agree?

Luton Town have enjoyed a strong campaign in the Championship this season and the Hatters have been able to enjoy a comfortable mid-table finish in the English second tier.

Nathan Jones’ side were only just about able to survive the drop in the Championship in their first season back in the English second tier in 2019/20.

However, this time around things have been a lot different and they have been able to show that they are more than good enough to hold their own at this level.

The task now will be for them to build on their top half finish and make the right sort of changes to their squad in the transfer window to help them potentially challenge even further up the Championship table. That is something that will not be easy, but it does you feel have to the ambition for the Hatters.

With the season having now come to a close, we take a look at nine things we have clearly learnt about the Hatters this term…