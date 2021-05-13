9 things we’ve clearly learnt about Derby County this season – Do you agree?

There’s not been many dull moments at Derby County in the 2020/21 season, and the club will be happy to see the back of it after the shocking last few months that unfolded.

The Rams were in and around the relegation battle all season thanks to Phillip Cocu’s work at first, and after showing initial promise in his first managerial role, Wayne Rooney couldn’t arrest the slide which started once again in March.

County only confirmed their place in the Championship for next season with a final day of the campaign draw against Sheffield Wednesday, but that’s only half of the story.

It’s likely that they’ll start next season with a points deduction after an EFL appeal found them guilty of financial misconduct relating to player amortisation, proving that even when their season is done on the pitch, there’s always something off of it to make things interesting.

Let’s look back at Derby’s season and look at nine things we’ve clearly learnt about them.