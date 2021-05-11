9 things we’ve clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic this season – Do you agree?

Charlton Athletic’s season was one of real ups and downs in Sky Bet League One with them ultimately just falling short of the play-off places in the third tier.

The Addicks had some really bright moments during the campaign but also some pretty low ones with a torrid run of form around the turn of the year at The Valley perhaps costing them most of all this season.

Even so, given the absolute circus that was running the club last summer and at the start of the campaign, most supporters will just be pleased they have a team to go back to next season and, indeed, one that should be challenging at the sharp end under Nigel Adkins.

What have we learned about the men from SE7 this season, then? We take a look at nine things here after a campaign of real twists and turns, a managerial change and, of course, a change in ownership too…