9 things we’ve clearly learnt about Barnsley this season – Do you agree?

Barnsley have enjoyed an excellent campaign and they have managed to achieve what few would have deemed possible at the start of the season by securing a place in the play-offs.

The Tykes will get the chance to defy the odds once again in the play-offs, with them heading into it being the outsiders. However, they will also have the least amount of pressure placed on themselves to go up out of any of the other sides in them. That is something that they could use to their advantage to secure their place in the Premier League.

Valérien Ismaël has performed a remarkable job and he will be hoping that he can instil enough belief in his squad for them to have a major go at trying to win the play-offs. Few would have expected them to have ended the campaign in 5th place, so whatever happens in the play-offs this will always be regarded as one of their best ever campaigns.

With the regular campaign now having come to an end, we have taken a look at nine things we have clearly learnt about the Tykes this term…