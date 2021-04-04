9 Stoke City signings that flopped – Do you agree?

The play-offs look likely to be out of reach for Stoke City this season but there’s certainly been progress in 2020/21.

Michael O’Neill seems to be building something in the Potteries and next season could be an entertaining one for supporters of the club, who will be dreaming of a return to the top flight at some point soon.

With that in mind, the summer window should be an interesting one.

The Potters weren’t quite good enough last year and with O’Neill now looking to go one better than what will likely just be a top-half finish this term, there could be some exciting deals for fans to sink their teeth into.

Stoke haven’t been afraid of splashing the cash in the past, particularly during their Premier League years, but those moves haven’t always turned out positively.

We’ve scoured the records to highlight nine of their biggest transfer flops – let us know if you agree…