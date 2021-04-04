9 Reading FC signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players who have been signed by Reading FC.

As you would expect to be the case with any club, some of those players have certainly had a bigger impact at the Madejski Stadium than others.

But while certain individuals ranging from John Swift to Liam Moore, and many more, will always be remembered as inspired and lucrative signings that undoubtedly paid off for the Royals, there are plenty of recruits for whom things most certainly did not work out during their time with the Berkshire club.

Here, we’ve decided to take a look at nine of those players who quite simply flopped in emphatic style during their time with Reading, for one reason or another, and there are likely to be some individual who those of a Royals persuasion may not – or would prefer not to – remember.

But how many of these do you actually recognise?