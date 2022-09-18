9 quiz questions about West Brom’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

It has been a long time since West Brom first started playing their home games at The Hawthorns.

During that period, the Baggies have enjoyed some memorable and historic moments on their own turf.

But just how much do you actually know about the club’s famous old ground?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you nine questions all about The Hawthorns, but can you get them all correct?

Have a go, and let us know how you do on social media…

1 of 9 In what year did The Hawthorns become West Brom's permanent home ground? 1900 1930 1960 1990