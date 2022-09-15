It has been quite some time since Walsall first started playing at The Bescot Stadium.

Since moving to the ground, the Saddlers have experienced plenty of significant moments there, some of which will have been more positive than others.

But just how much do you actually know about the club’s current home ground?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you nine questions about the Bescot Stadium, but how many can you get correct?

9 quiz questions about Walsall's stadium - Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year did Walsall start playing at the Bescot Stadium? 1990 2000 2010 2020