Swansea City have had a mixed start to the season under Russell Martin and they will hope to kick-on in the coming weeks and months.

It’s going to be tough, but the aim will be to push for the play-offs, with the dream of winning promotion and bringing Premier League football back to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Of course, the Swans fans have seen the best players at the ground over the years, but how much do you know about the actual stadium? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

9 quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year did Swansea play their first game at the stadium? 2003 2004 2005 2006