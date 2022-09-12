Sunderland have one of the most loyal crowds throughout the entirety of English football.

Still turning out in their tens of thousands with the club in League One, the club’s faithful create a fantastic atmosphere every time the Black Cats play at home.

Having said that, why not put your Sunderland knowledge to the test in this brand new Football League World quiz all about the place they call home.

See if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

9 quiz questions about Sunderland’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE CLUB'S STADIUM? STADIUM OF LIGHT STADIUM OF HOPE