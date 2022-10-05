Oxford United are currently plying their trade in League One and will be hoping to keep pushing on and finally break into the Championship fold soon.

They’ve proven to be an impressive club at this level over the last few years and they have a decent enough stadium too to carry them into the second tier. That home for them is the Kassam Stadium, which has only been around since the turn of the decade.

It’s since gone on to host some key games for the club and has seen plenty of highs and lows over the years. Whilst it may not be the biggest stadium in the world, it has seen famous victories, cup wins and promotions and relegations too.

If you think you know Oxford United and their stadium then, have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the side and their ground info.

9 quiz questions about Oxford United’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 1) What is the name of the club's stadium? Kassam Stadium Valley Parade Fratton Park Bloomfield Road