Luton Town had themselves a fantastic season in the Championship last season.

Reaching the play-off semi-finals was beyond expectation at the beginning of last season and this year, Nathan Jones will do well to match his sides achievements once again.

Having said that, away from results, why not put your Luton Town knowledge to the test in this brand new Football League World quiz.

See if you can score 100% on these questions about the place the Hatters call home – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

9 quiz questions about Luton Town’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 WHAT IS THE NAME OF LUTON'S STADIUM? CRICK ROAD KENILWORTH ROAD