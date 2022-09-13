9 quiz questions about Huddersfield Town’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

It has been an incredibly slow start to the new Championship season for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers have earned only four points from their opening seven league games under new manager Danny Schofield.

A difficult summer following the play-off final loss has not helped the club’s preparations for the new campaign, but results will need to improve with the squad now 23rd in the table.

But for now, test your knowledge of Huddersfield by taking our latest quiz…

