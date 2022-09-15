Hartlepool United had a poor season last year and came worryingly close to relegation.

This season the club have a new manager in Paul Hartley are were looking to push up the table.

However, the Pools have started the season poorly losing four of their opening eight games and yet to win.

The club currently sit 23rd in the league and are in need of a win.

However, as we await the weekend’s game against Sutton United, it’s time to test your knowledge on Victoria Park.

9 quiz questions about Hartlepool United's stadium - Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year did Hartlepool United move to Victoria Park? 1906 1908 1909 1910