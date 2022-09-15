Hartlepool United News
9 quiz questions about Hartlepool United’s stadium – Can you score full marks?
Hartlepool United had a poor season last year and came worryingly close to relegation.
This season the club have a new manager in Paul Hartley are were looking to push up the table.
However, the Pools have started the season poorly losing four of their opening eight games and yet to win.
The club currently sit 23rd in the league and are in need of a win.
However, as we await the weekend’s game against Sutton United, it’s time to test your knowledge on Victoria Park.