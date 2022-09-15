Grimsby Town News
9 quiz questions about Grimsby Town’s stadium – Can you score full marks?
After securing promotion to League Two via the play-offs earlier this year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Grimsby Town would fare during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.
The Mariners have made a relatively positive start to the new term as they have amassed 12 points from their opening seven league games.
Held to a draw in their recent showdown with Gillingham, Grimsby will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the fourth-tier when they face Colchester United this weekend.
Ahead of this game, we have decided to create a quiz which is designed to test out your knowledge of Blundell Park.
Will you get full marks?
Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Grimsby fans!