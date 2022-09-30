This season hasn’t had the ideal start for Coventry City both on and off the pitch.

After the pitch was deemed as unplayable, the Sky Blues had a number of games postponed and at this stage have played just seven matches this season.

To make matters worse, Mark Robins’ side have lost four of those games and sit at the bottom of the league.

This week the Sky Blues face Middlesbrough at home, which will be a hard game but Coventry will be desperate for some more points.

As we await the game, it’s time to see how much you know about Coventry City’s home stadium with this quiz.

9 quiz questions about Coventry City's stadium - Can you score full marks?

