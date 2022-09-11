9 quiz questions about Blackpool’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

Blackpool have enjoyed a steady start to the 22/23 Championship season with Michael Appleton having taken over at the helm over the summer.

Returning to Bloomfield Road, Appleton will be tasked with building upon a good start to life back in the second tier under former manager Neil Critchley.

In the meantime, here are nine questions about Bloomfield Road, see if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media with other fans.

1 of 9 In what year did Bloomfield Road become Blackpool's permanent home ground? 1890 1901 1925 1910