Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

9 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers’ stadium – Can you score full marks?

Published

2 mins ago

on

It has been a rather mixed start to the Championship season for Blackburn Rovers.

With four wins and four defeats from their eight league games so far, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side currently sit seventh in the second-tier standings.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that, to find out just how much you know about the club’s Ewood Park stadium.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you nine questions all about Blackburn’s famous old ground, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 9

In what year did Ewood Park become Blackburn's permanent home ground?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 9 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers’ stadium – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: