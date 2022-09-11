Birmingham City will be hoping to distance themselves from the relegation places as the Championship season progresses, in what is John Eustace’s first campaign as Blues boss.

Whilst we wait and see how the season progresses for the new Birmingham boss and his side, here, we have devised a nine-question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things to do with St Andrew’s.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest quiz?

9 quiz questions about Birmingham City’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 True or false: The capacity of St Andrew's is above 25,000! True False