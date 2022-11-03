Do Not Sell My Personal Information
9 quickfire questions about Swansea City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Football kits have become incredibly popular over the last few years.

With retro gear becoming fashionable, and club’s looking to their historical kits for inspiration, it felt a good time for us here at FLW to come up with a quiz about nothing but kits.

So with that in mind, why not put your Swansea City knowledge to the test in this quickfire quiz about the club’s kits both past and present!

See if you can score 9/9 and don’t forget to share your score on social media if you do!

1 of 9

WHO IS SWANSE'S CURRENT KIT MANUFACTURER?


